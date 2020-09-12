Longtime president of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys to retire

ROANOKE, Va. – The longtime leader of the local Goodwill district is calling it a career.

Bruce Phipps is retiring after 18 years as president of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys.

Phipps has worked for Goodwill for nearly 50 years.

During his tenure in Roanoke, Goodwill converted an old K-Mart into its local headquarters and helped more than 30,000 people with job skills training.

Phipps said he’s grateful for everyone he was able to help.

“Goodwill means creating an opportunity for people. It’s more than just the store or the truck that most people see. It’s really about providing the opportunities for people to help themselves,” said Phipps.

Phipps will remain president until next April while the company searches for a new leader.