Roanoke man arrested for stabbing two people in Market Square

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department arrested the man responsible for stabbing two men Friday night.

At 9:15 p.m., police responded to the Market Square area downtown and found two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The two injured men were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and officers located a suspect on the scene.

Kemarcus Curry, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, according to authorities.

Police said that all three men know each other and a verbal altercation escalated to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500