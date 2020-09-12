71ºF

Local News

Roanoke man arrested for stabbing two people in Market Square

All three men involved know each other, according to police

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Crime
Kemarcus Curry, 34, arrested in Roanoke for two counts of malicious wounding on Sept. 11, 2020.
Kemarcus Curry, 34, arrested in Roanoke for two counts of malicious wounding on Sept. 11, 2020. (Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department arrested the man responsible for stabbing two men Friday night.

At 9:15 p.m., police responded to the Market Square area downtown and found two men with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

The two injured men were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and officers located a suspect on the scene.

Kemarcus Curry, 34, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding, according to authorities.

Police said that all three men know each other and a verbal altercation escalated to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: