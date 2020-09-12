Runaway teen on green bike missing in Montgomery County

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing 16-year-old girl.

Haley Hinkley was last seen at about 9:15 p.m. on Friday wearing a pink hoodie, according to police.

Authorities believe she left the Liberty Street area, about a half-mile away from the Montgomery County Public Schools office, riding a green bike.

Police said she has blonde hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call 540-382-4343.

Here is a map of the approximate location where police said she left: