75ºF

Local News

Two people wanted after four dogs stolen from Campbell County Animal Shelter

The animals were stolen Friday night and early Saturday morning

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Campbell County, Crime, Campbell County Animal Shelter
Four dogs from Campbell County Animal Shelter were stole on Sept. 11, 2020
Four dogs from Campbell County Animal Shelter were stole on Sept. 11, 2020 (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the two people it belives stole four dogs from a local pet shelter Friday night and early Saturday morning.

At 10:35 p.m., the two people stole a German shepherd who is in need of medical treatment from the Campbell County Animal Shelter.

Then at 4:34 a.m. on Saturday, the two returned and took three other dogs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe these men range from 5 feet, 5 inches to 6 feet tall with slim builds.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 434-332-9574.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: