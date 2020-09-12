Two people wanted after four dogs stolen from Campbell County Animal Shelter

RUSTBURG, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the two people it belives stole four dogs from a local pet shelter Friday night and early Saturday morning.

At 10:35 p.m., the two people stole a German shepherd who is in need of medical treatment from the Campbell County Animal Shelter.

Then at 4:34 a.m. on Saturday, the two returned and took three other dogs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe these men range from 5 feet, 5 inches to 6 feet tall with slim builds.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 434-332-9574.