18-year-old Martinsville man wanted on 5 charges in connection with Sunday afternoon shooting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old man it believes shot at a car Sunday afternoon, hitting the driver.

At 4:45 p.m., on Starling Avenue at the intersection of Wilson Street, Nyzah Antonio Bradley shot at a blue Chevy Camaro, hitting the driver in the leg, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

The driver was then taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville and later released.

Warrants have been issued for Bradley on the charges of malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

Anyone has any information regarding this shooting or where Bradley may be is asked to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463)