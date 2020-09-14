Authorities searching for missing Botetourt County woman who may have dementia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing woman who lives in the Buchanan area of the county.

Tammy Price Hopkins was last seen by her family on Sept. 7, at her residence on Brittani Circle.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

She’s believed to possibly be carrying a small black backpack purse.

Tammy has multiple tattoos, an Aquarius symbol on her left bicep, a Gemini symbol on her right tricep and the Scorpio symbol on the back of her neck.

She takes medication daily for existing medical conditions and her daughter believes she is exhibiting signs of the early stages of dementia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on Tammy’s whereabouts contact Deputy McCray with the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office at 540-473-8631.