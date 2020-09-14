Missing Raleigh man’s Range Rover found in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities have found a missing man’s car in Danville, although he remains missing.

The Raleigh, North Carolina Police Department is searching for 39-year-old William Anderson Banks Jr. who was last seen in the area of Woodburn Road on Saturday afternoon.

On Monday afternoon, his silver 2011 Range Rover Sport was found in Danville, Virginia.

Banks is about 6 feet tall and was wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a gray shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops when he was last seen.

Anyone who believes they may know Banks’ whereabouts or believes they may have seen him since Saturday afternoon is asked to call 911.