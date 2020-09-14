Roanoke man wins $100,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher

ROANOKE, Va. – Donald Hairston had to patiently wait to claim his $100,000 prize.
The Roanoke retiree bought a $100,000 Cash Scratcher at the K Food Store on Cove Road in Roanoke.
When he scratched it, neither he nor his wife could believe he won the grand prize.
He told Virginia Lottery officials he plans to use the winnigs to pay bills.
The $100,000 Cash game features prizes ranging from $5 up to a $100,000 top prize.
The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,468,800. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.19.
