Roanoke man wins $100,000 from Virginia Lottery scratcher

ROANOKE, Va. – Donald Hairston had to patiently wait to claim his $100,000 prize.

The Roanoke retiree bought a $100,000 Cash Scratcher at the K Food Store on Cove Road in Roanoke.

When he scratched it, neither he nor his wife could believe he won the grand prize.

[Here are Virginia’s ‘luckiest’ stores to buy a lottery ticket]

He told Virginia Lottery officials he plans to use the winnigs to pay bills.

The $100,000 Cash game features prizes ranging from $5 up to a $100,000 top prize.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,468,800. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.19.

Mr. Hairston, who is retired, said he plans to use his winnings to pay bills.