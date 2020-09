That’s a giant panda?

Yes! This is the baby born to Mei Xiang on Aug. 21 at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.

Giant panda baby born Aug. 21, 2020 at the National Zoo. Picture taken on Sept. 13, 2020. (National Zoo)

The pictures were taken during the 3-week-old baby’s first neonatal exam.

The little panda tips the scales at 634.8 grams—just under 1.5 pounds!

A full-grown giant panda weights up to 250 pounds, according to the zoo.