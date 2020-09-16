Manhunt underway for suspect that ran from Wythe County traffic stop, drug investigation

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they say ran away from a traffic stop and drug investigation on Tuesday night in Wythe County.

Crews are searching for the suspect near Lovers Lane and the Pepsi plant, according to police.

Officers say he was last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts when he ran away from a traffic stop and drug investigation on the interstate.

Authorities are asking anyone who lives nearby to make sure their doors are locked and that their keys are not in their car.

