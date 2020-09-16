Three hospitalized after crash in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Three people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of East Hurt Road and Prospect Road, where two cars collided into one another.

Two people from one car were flown by helicopter to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, another person from the second car was taken to the emergency room in Gretna, according to police.

Authorities say they don’t have any further information on their condition.