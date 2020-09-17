Body believed to be missing North Carolina man found in Pittsylvania County

CHATHAM, Va. – A body believed to be that of Andy Banks has been found in Pittsylvania County, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Police had help from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and said the body will be sent to the coroner in Roanoke for an autopsy and positive identification.

Banks was meeting someone at a shopping center in Raleigh to sell his Range Rover, which was later found abandoned in Danville, Virginia.

Justin Merritt of Danville charged for stealing missing North Carolina man's car (Raleigh Police Department)

Justin Merritt, 34, was arrested in Danville on Monday and charged with robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and threatening the use of a firearm to wit in connection to the stolen range rover that was found.

On Wednesday, Raleigh police announced that they were investigating Banks' disappearance as a homicide, but no charges had been filed at this time.

Merritt was in court Wednesday, where no new charges were added against him, but his bond was set at $2 million.