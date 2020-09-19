Family of Roanoke Valley man killed in shooting gather for candlelight vigil

ROANOKE, VA. – Family of Roanoke Valley man killed in shooting gathered for a candlelight vigil

The family of a Roanoke Valley man killed in gun violence this week gathered for a candlelight vigil in his honor Friday night.

They printed two large photos of 29-year-old Carlos Jones with candles and ballon bundles around it at Staunton Park in Roanoke.

Family and friends shared memories and a local bishop passed along his message of peace and faith.

Jones' sister said this helps bring them peace.

“It’s very important to bring people together because we don’t ever get together, one way to stop the violence we all have to come together as one," Lacresha Brown said. "Love everyone while they’re here on earth because you never know when it’s your last day.”

Jones was shot and killed Wednesday at a Vinton apartment building. Police are investigating it as a homicide, and while they said they have a person of interest, they’ve shared no other details.