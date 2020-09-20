70-year-old man with medical concerns missing in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing elderly man.

Turner Quesenberry, 70, was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday wearing a ball cap, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say he left on foot near the post office on Indian Valley Road and the Carroll County border.

Here is a map of the approximate location where authorities say he was seen last:

Quesenberry has a history of medical issues and struggles to communicate verbally, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-745-9334.