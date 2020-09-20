Wythe County deputies investigating homicide from domestic violence

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that they say is from domestic violence.

Deputies say it happened just after 8 o' clock on Saturday night on Vineland Drive in the Barren Springs Community after getting a call about a shooting.

That’s where they found a man dead after being shot in the chest.

The suspect was on the scene and is currently in police custody.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide from domestic violence.

This is an ongoing investigation.