Pulaski racing group surprises quarantined boy with parade

PULASKI, Va. – Starting in March, the world experienced quarantine as the coronavirus began to spread.

However, one Pulaski family with a sick child has been isolated since September 2019.

To lift their son’s spirits, an area racing group surprised him with a parade.

Small Town Racing in Pulaski showed up at Conner Ratcliff’s house over the weekend.

Conner loves fast cars and has a rare syndrome that compromises his immunity, so he isolates every winter during flu season.

Just as the family was about to come out in March, the coronavirus pandemic began.

Conner’s mom said he was overjoyed when he saw his favorite cars parading by his house.

“He said, ‘I’ve had a really bad week and you’ll never know how much this has made my day,’” said Carolyn Ratcliff, Conner’s mom.

“On Sunday, when it happened, I just felt very overwhelmed because I was like, man alive, they’re taking time out of their day to do this,” said Conner.

Conner has also designed and is selling his own armbands. If you are interested in buying one, click here.