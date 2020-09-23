Roanoke City Schools releases COVID-19 numbers, guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools officials have released an update on coronavirus cases in the district and guidelines going forward.

Here is a breakdown of the cases between Aug. 31 and Sept. 21:

Students 13 positive 25 reported symptoms 29 exposures 67 total cases tracked

Staff 11 positive 39 reported symptoms 44 exposures 72 cases tracked (some reported both symptoms and exposure)



The school district also detailed what would happen in a variety of scenarios:

If a person tests positive with exposure to someone else within the district: School principal or supervisor will tell staff members if person was in the building Parents and guardians will get a letter and a robocall, or a phone call depending on the degree of exposure, if their student was in the building



Officials say what happens next depends on a variety of factors: