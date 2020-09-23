Roanoke City Schools releases COVID-19 numbers, guidelines

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools officials have released an update on coronavirus cases in the district and guidelines going forward.
Here is a breakdown of the cases between Aug. 31 and Sept. 21:
- Students
- 13 positive
- 25 reported symptoms
- 29 exposures
- 67 total cases tracked
- Staff
- 11 positive
- 39 reported symptoms
- 44 exposures
- 72 cases tracked (some reported both symptoms and exposure)
The school district also detailed what would happen in a variety of scenarios:
- If a person tests positive with exposure to someone else within the district:
- School principal or supervisor will tell staff members if person was in the building
- Parents and guardians will get a letter and a robocall, or a phone call depending on the degree of exposure, if their student was in the building
Officials say what happens next depends on a variety of factors:
- Current infection rates
- Local health department, VDH and CDC recommendations
- VDOE guidance
- Staff availability
- Student and parent preference
- Transportation, nutrition and technology
- Physical space and operational abilities
- Social distancing or other health guidelines