Roanoke City Schools releases COVID-19 numbers, guidelines

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools officials have released an update on coronavirus cases in the district and guidelines going forward.

Here is a breakdown of the cases between Aug. 31 and Sept. 21:

  • Students
    • 13 positive
    • 25 reported symptoms
    • 29 exposures
    • 67 total cases tracked
  • Staff
    • 11 positive
    • 39 reported symptoms
    • 44 exposures
    • 72 cases tracked (some reported both symptoms and exposure)

The school district also detailed what would happen in a variety of scenarios:

  • If a person tests positive with exposure to someone else within the district:
    • School principal or supervisor will tell staff members if person was in the building
    • Parents and guardians will get a letter and a robocall, or a phone call depending on the degree of exposure, if their student was in the building

Officials say what happens next depends on a variety of factors:

  • Current infection rates
  • Local health department, VDH and CDC recommendations
  • VDOE guidance
  • Staff availability
  • Student and parent preference
  • Transportation, nutrition and technology
  • Physical space and operational abilities
  • Social distancing or other health guidelines

