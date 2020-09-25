Red Cross testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help save lives

ROANOKE, Va. – Donating blood to help patients battling COVID-19 is now easier than ever.

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies.

If those people do have antibodies, then the Red Cross will test the blood a second time to see if there are enough antibodies to give to patients in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

The Red Cross can take the plasma from that blood without needing donors to come back in and donate again. However, this new testing process doesn’t apply to platelet donors.

The Red Cross says blood donors save lives and now you can help save even more.

“This is a way that the community can rally together to help in this fight against the virus,” said Jonathan McNamara, the communications director for Red Cross of Virginia

If you’re interested in donating blood or getting tested for antibodies, you can do so at any Red Cross donation center near you.