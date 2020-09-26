Authorities searching for missing 75-year-old Carroll County woman with cognitive impairment issues

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Carol Chandler Deaton was last seen Friday at about 2:30 p.m. and authorities believe she is driving a 2011 white Toyota Sienna with Virginia registration 8495PZ, according to the Sheriff’s Office. They believe she is possibly headed to Atlanta, Georgia.

Authorities say she was wearing a sweater vest and describe her as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Deaton suffers from cognitive impairment and her disappearance poses a threat to her health and safety, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call 276-728-4146.