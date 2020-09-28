Man dies after motorcycle crash Saturday in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police say a man driving a motorcycle died Saturday morning after a car hit him along Route 58 in Henry County.

Police have identified the motorcyclist as David McMillan, 59. He was wearing a helmet but died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, Robert Handy, 73 was wearing a seatbelt and was not hurt. The passenger, Margaret Handy, 73, was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Robert Handy has been charged with failing to yield to the right of way in the crash.