‘Trump’s going to have to explain that’ when it comes to The New York Times’ tax story

ROANOKE, Va. – Reaction continues pouring in after more than a decade of President Trump’s tax returns go public.

The New York Times reports the president paid no federal income tax for 10 out of 15 years and just $750 the year he won the election and the year after.

The White House is denying the report.

10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch said we don’t yet have the full story and that taxes are very complicated, especially for wealthy people.

“Assuming it’s true, Trump’s going to have to explain that, which is going to be tough. There’s an old saying, ‘Any time you’re explaining, you’re losing,’ but on the other hand, if it is true, he has to make the distinction between income and wealth,” said Lynch.

He expects Trump’s tax returns to be a big talking point for Joe Biden during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night.

Lynch said it’s too early to tell if it will impact the election.