What’s News Today: Road improvements, hopes for rail expansion

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight to discuss its legislative priorities for next year. The board will ask the Commonwealth and federal government to help with deploying affordable internet access. It will also ask for full funding for public education, Interstate 81 improvements and expanding passenger rail to the New River Valley.

Salem City Council will discuss road improvements and is expected to pass a resolution supporting four transportation projects submitted to the state’s Smart Scale Program. Applications for funding include improvements to College Avenue, Apperson Drive, Downtown and the Roanoke River Greenway.

The City of Roanoke will dedicate a historical marker today. It recognizes the Hunton Life Saving and First Aid Crew. It was organized in 1941 and was the first all-black volunteer rescue squad in the United States. The marker will be placed on Wells Avenue between Henry Street and Jordan Alley.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors could vote to dissolve the broadband advisory committee. The committee was established to provide technical expertise to the Broadband Authority. The county says it’s necessary for the Broadband Authority to become the primary supervising body.