Man dies after crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – State police said a man died after a car crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Route 623, one and a half miles north of Route 605, according to Virginia State Police.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed north on Route 623 when it ran off the right side of the road over a retaining wall and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.

State police said the driver of the Jeep was Cary Woody, 54, of Ferrum, Va.

Woody was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.