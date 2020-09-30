Dirty Jobs' Mike Rowe to launch certification program at local community college

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Mike Rowe from the hit TV show Dirty Jobs has developed a new employment certification, and Patrick Henry Community College has been chosen as one of the 20 schools for the pilot program.

Rowe is partnering with the National Council of Certification Centers (NC3) for his new professionalism program, the Mike Rowe Works Foundation certification, that is centered around his S.W.E.A.T Pledge — Skill and Worth Ethic Aren’t Taboo. The certification program claims to be for anyone looking to establish workplace readiness skills based in its four pillars of professionalism: work ethic, personal responsibility, delayed gratification and a positive attitude.

Patrick Henry Community College is a NC3 Leader School and was chosen as one of the 20 schools to launch the pilot program.

According to a press release from the college, the certification aims to create a generation of workers who know how to communicate and are reliable, trainable and collaborative.

The entire certification reportedly takes a few days of training, depending on the pace of the course.

“We are really honored to be chosen as one of the only community colleges in the nation to offer this new training. It is going to be so beneficial to not only our students but also local employers who look for employees to have these skills," said Shannon Whitlow, PHCC’s career service coordinator.