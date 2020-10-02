Latinx artists tell stories of anxiety in new Taubman Museum exhibition

ROANOKE, Va. – The Taubman Museum of Art is revealing its newest exhibition this Saturday, but 10 News is giving you a sneak peek.

“A Very Anxious Feeling: Voices of Unrest in the American Experience” showcases 70 pieces of art from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection that goes with the central theme of anxiety. All the artists are Latinx or Latin Americans living or working in the U.S. and this exhibition amplifies their voices and experiences.

When you step into the gallery you’ll see paintings, 3-D work and even artwork that lights up. The exhibition is free and open to the public until Feb. 7, 2021.

For the first time ever, with the help of Roanoke Spanish and Virginia Tech interns, the museum will have audio tours in Spanish for this exhibit and the museum’s permanent collection.

Guest curator Amethyst Rey Beaver pointed out that anxiety is something many of us are dealing with right now and can maybe connect to the work in a different way.

“I think that this exhibition, while it feels really timely and just touches on what so many of us feeling right now, it also leaves people with a sense of hope in a sense that things can get better and will get better because of the multiple, beautiful voices that make up this country,” said Beaver.

Taubman Museum will also have virtual talks and studio tours with artists.

For museum hours and additional information on the exhibition, click here.