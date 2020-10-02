Tudor House recognized as charity, continues education about mental health

ROANOKE, Va – A non-profit honoring the life of a well-known swim coach in Roanoke is now officially being recognized as a charity.

The Tudor House was created two weeks after Louis Tudor took his own life after the pandemic affected his mental health. The Tudor family wants to use this tragedy to shed light on the seriousness of mental illness and the lack of community resources.

“If there is anything that’s going to come out of [COVID-19] it’s the awareness of the need for mental health services and being mindful of your mental health and so there is a momentum with that,” Interim Director of the Tudor House Kathleen Thorell said.

Any donations made to the Tudor House can be tax-deductible. The non-profit is still looking for a building to work out of in the Star City.

For more information on Tudor House, you can visit its website here.