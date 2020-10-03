Thousands of dollars in food given away to community in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – The mission is simple: no mouth goes unfed. Friday, thousands of dollars in food was given away to the community part of a series of giveaways by a local organization.

“During this COVID-19 time, I mean, the need is so great. You see the number of people coming, and you see we reward them pretty good," said Ralph Rhyne, Founder of God’s Final Call Warning Ministry. “There’s a need. We’re trying to fill it. Folks are most appreciative because they are in need of help."

Three Angels Message Seventh Day Adventist church hosted the event and a prayer vigil was also held for those battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Rhyne plans the next event for Halloween weekend.