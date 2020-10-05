With one month until Election Day, Southwest Virginians rally behind their presidential candidates

ROANOKE, Va. – Time is running out to choose between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Election Day is less than a month away, as of Sunday. 10 News political analyst Ed Lynch believes the number of undecided voters is dwindling every day.

“It’s not a question now of changing undecided voters' minds," Lynch said. "At this point, it’s about motivating the voters who are already in your camp.”

Biden voter Pamela Clement decided to motivate Democrats by giving away hundreds of Biden campaign signs in downtown Roanoke on Sunday.

“The signs are out there so likeminded people know there are people out there that have their back and feel the same way,” Clement said. "The enthusiasm is building and people can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s our turn to show our passion and loyalty to changing this country.”

On the other side of the aisle, Stephen Corlette flies a Trump 2020 flag outside of his Salem home. He said President Trump had his full support far before the 2016 election, and his enthusiasm has only increased with time.

“He’s a businessman. He almost built all of New York," Corlette said. "His resume looks good in the last four years, especially compared to Biden’s.”

Corlette, an Army veteran, added that Trump’s management of military issues was his strongest point of support.

“He’s one of the best Commanders in Chief I have ever seen," Corlette said. "When I go to the VA hospital now, I am treated so well.”

Both Corlette and Clement voted early, and hope other Virginians follow suit soon.

“This is probably the most important election of our lifetimes, so it’s critical to get out and vote," Clement said.