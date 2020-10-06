Man facing felony charges after barricading himself inside Christiansburg home for 2.5 hours

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man is facing felony charges for a domestic assault incident that led to him barricading himself inside a home for more than two hours on Monday night, according to the Christiansburg Police Department.

Officers say when they responded, they found a woman outside of a home in the 1900 block of Ridinger Street with visible head injuries.

According to police, officers say a man inside the home. Authorities say he then closed the door and went deeper into the house.

The emergency response team and crisis negotiators with the Christiansburg Police Department responded to the scene, and authorities say negotiators were able to get the man to surrender after around two and a half hours, around 10:30 p.m.

Christopher Touchet, 27, of Christiansburg was arrested and charged with one count each of:

Strangulation - felony

Abduction - felony

Domestic assault - misdemeanor

Willfully prevent calling 911 - misdemeanor

Authorities say he is being held at Montgomery County Jail.