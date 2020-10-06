Trump, Biden signs being stolen, vandalized in Southwest Virginia

GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office is letting people know it’s taking reports of personal property damage seriously.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints about political signs being stolen or vandalized, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Investigators are working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on at least one case.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people that these signs are considered personal property and that deputies will be conducting extra patrols in areas where problems have been reported.