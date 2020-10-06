50ºF

Trump, Biden signs being stolen, vandalized in Southwest Virginia

Commonwealth Attorney’s Office is involved in one investigation

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LEFT: A Trump campaign sign stands while activists protest Donald Trumps visit and interact with Trump supporters on August 17, 2020 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.(Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images) RIGHT: Political posters favoring U.S. presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris are picked up from Lackawanna County Democratic Party headquarters September 11, 2020 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office is letting people know it’s taking reports of personal property damage seriously.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints about political signs being stolen or vandalized, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Investigators are working with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office on at least one case.

The Sheriff’s Office reminded people that these signs are considered personal property and that deputies will be conducting extra patrols in areas where problems have been reported.

