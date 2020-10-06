Two facing charges in connection with abduction, robbery spanning Roanoke, Bedford counties

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Two people are now facing charges in connection with an abduction and robbery that spanned Roanoke and Bedford counties last month.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on September 12 from a man who said he had been abducted, beaten and robbed in Roanoke County, then taken to his home in Forest where he was held against his will. He said the suspects who abducted him stole his car and several other items, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man identified Michelle Nester, of Salem, as one of the suspects. He told the Sheriff’s Office the incident started at her home in Roanoke County.

Authorities arrested Nester on September 12 near her home. Nester was charged with abduction, robbery and grand larceny, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Through a collaboration investigation between agencies in Bedford and Roanoke counties, authorities brought more charges against Nester and identified another suspect.

A Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigator obtained warrants on Monday on Khairajhn Muhammad Sims, of Roanoke, for robbery, abduction and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Inv. Edmondson with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800 ext. 4061 Or Inv. VanPatten of Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8629.