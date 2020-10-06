What’s News Today: National Night Out, return to class

The Virginia Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 testing clinic today. To receive a test, you must be showing symptoms or have been in contact with someone with the virus. You can get a test from 9 a.m. to noon at Augusta Health Primary Care in Lexington. You do not need an appointment.

Roanoke City Leaders will unveil a historical marker today, recognizing the Roanoke Life Saving and First Aid Crew. It was formed in May 1928 and is recognized as the first independent, all-volunteer rescue squad in the United States. The marker will be located on Luck Avenue SW.

Lynchburg City School will begin bringing students back into the classroom today. Hybrid instruction begins today for Pre-K through second grade students. Those in group A will be in person Tuesday and tomorrow, with group B returning Thursday and Friday. Third through sixth grade students will return next week with middle and high school students later this month.

Caesars Virginia will hold a virtual employment webinar and information session today. It will feature information about careers and the culture at Caesars Entertainment. You’ll learn about the company and potential employment opportunities. The webinar begins at 5:30 p.m.

School leaders in Danville hold a public meeting, listening to your feedback as they develop a plan to bring students back into the classroom. Tonight’s session is for Schoolfield Elementary School families. It runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the G. W. High School Auditorium.

Several communities in Southwest Virginia will celebrate National Night Out. The event is normally held in August to enhance the relationship between communities and law enforcement. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is holding an event in the Fincastle Baptist Church parking lot from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will end with fireworks. The Vinton Police Department will hold a Movie Night tonight at 6 p.m. at the Vinton War Memorial. In Lynchburg, the Three Fountains and Maple Ridge Neighborhood Watch Groups in will hold small events starting at 6 p.m. In Radford, you can get free ice cream at the Radford Fire Department from 5 p.m. to 6:14 p.m. or at Bissett Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.