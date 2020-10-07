Man arrested after authorities say he stole trimmer from Bedford County hardware store

MONETA, Va. – A Bedford man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a trimmer from a local hardware store.

On Oct. 2, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call that a Stihl String Trimmer had been stolen from Moneta Farm and Home Center.

Deputies say they received tips on the theft throughout the weekend and investigators were able to identify and arrest a suspect.

Ronald Allen of Bedford has been charged with one count of petit larceny in connection to the theft, and authorities say other charges may be pending.