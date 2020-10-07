Radford University leaders share spring 2021 operational plan

RADFORD, Va. – Leaders at Radford University are giving students, staff and community members a better look at what the spring 2021 semester will look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

University leaders shared a detailed campus operational plan for the spring semester on Tuesday evening.

The move-in process for students living in residence halls will be structured and held by appointment over an extended period of time.

The university will select certain students for “re-entry testing," which they must comply with before they can move into their residence hall. University leaders said testing will be required for students returning from COVID-19 hot spots.

Students are asked to complete a travel declaration form and complete a daily symptom tracker two weeks prior to arriving on campus, according to university leaders.

As students return to classes on Tuesday, January 19, university leaders said many of the changes students saw during 2020 will still be in place, including requirements surrounding masks, social/physical distancing and university visitors. There will still be class/elevator capacity limits, safety protocols inside campus buildings and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.

The current gathering limitation of 10 people will continue during the spring semester, according to university officials.

The spring semester will conclude a week earlier than normal, as the academic calendar has been revised to observe spring break at the end of the semester.

As the end of this fall semester, the university is offering free exit COVID-19 testing for students during finals week on Radford University’s main campus and at Radford University Carilion in Roanoke.

To read the plan in its entirety, click here. For the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, click here.