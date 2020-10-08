Lowe’s is hosting curbside trick-or-treat events throughout Southwest, Central Virginia

While parents buy some things to spruce up the house, the kids can indulge in some Halloween festivities.

Lowe’s announced the launch of its nationwide curbside trick-or-treat event where families can get free sweet treats as well as a kid-sized pumpkin.

On Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., families can gather at their local Lowe’s to participate in this festive event.

Registration will start on Oct. 10 and Lowe’s advises that families save their spots at their desired location as space will be limited.

Here are the 10 local store locations participating in this event:

Roanoke: 5040 Rutgers St, NW Roanoke, VA 24012-1323

S Roanoke: 4224 Valley Ave Roanoke, VA 24018-5748

E Roanoke: 4520 Challenger Ave Roanoke, VA 24012-7028

Salem: 840 W Main St Salem, VA 24153

Rocky Mount: 800 Old Franklin Turnpike Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Bedford: 1820 E Lynchburg Salem Tpke Bedford, VA 24523

Christiansburg: 350 Peppers Ferry Rd NE Christiansburg, VA 24073-6502

Pulaski County (Fairlawn): 6115 Lowes Dr Radford, VA 24141-8995

Lynchburg: 8216 Timberlake Rd Lynchburg, VA 24502-2883

Martinsville: 1059 Commonwealth Blvd Martinsville, VA 24112-1888

Click here to find a location near you.