Lynchburg invites families on apple picking trip this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Parks & Recreation is inviting you and your family on an apple orchard field trip, but you have to register by today.

This Saturday at Silver Creek Orchards in Nelson County, you can pick half a bushel of apples.

The orchard only has two u-pick opportunities, and this year is one of them.

Lynchburg Parks & Recreation is picking up families from the Miller Center and taking them to the orchard for two hours of apple picking.

After, they’ll be posting recipes for apple dishes online.

“So families can continue at home using these apples and use them all up but also we understand that sometimes people can’t quite make it out so we wanted to add this virtual component so everyone would be able to participate,” said Katherine Clement, the chief naturalist with the Lynchburg Parks & Recreation Dept.

Silver Creek Orchards has several apple varieties, including Blue Ridge Fresh.

