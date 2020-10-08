Two positive COVID-19 tests cause Meadow View Elementary School to delay reopening

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Meadow View Elementary School will continue operating virtually for another two weeks due to two staff members testing positive for coronavirus.

Judy Edmonds, the school’s principal, told 10 News that this decision was made because of staffing vacancies. The staff members are quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19.

Edmonds said in an announcement to the school’s families that they are taking these steps for exposed staff to quarantine out of an abundance of caution. As a result, remote learning for all students will continue until Oct. 26.

All other Henry County schools will open for in-person learning on the hybrid plan beginning on Oct. 12.