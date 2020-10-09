Elmwood on Ice is canceled this year — Thanks, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – Looks like this classic winter activity won’t be happening in Roanoke this holiday season, and we only have this unanticipated year to blame.

Elmwood on Ice, an annual ice-skating event, has been canceled as Downtown Roanoke focuses on other priorities for 2020.

Now that the weather is turning colder and the holiday season is quickly approaching, we wanted to provide an update on... Posted by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. on Friday, October 9, 2020

The event ran for five seasons and brought thousands of people in, but Downtown Roanoke officials said it was clear at the end of the 2019 season that they need more room for Elmwood on Ice.

They said the layout of Elmwood Park, the original location, doesn’t allow room to expand the rink, so they chose to find a new location for the rink.

Officials said that finding a new location for Elmwood on Ice took a backseat to other downtown priorities, but they hope to bring the ice rink back for 2021.

Downtown Roanoke also announced that Elmwood Park was chosen to highlight a new space, but did not say what it will be.

Don’t worry though — The other Downtown Roanoke holiday tradition, Dickens of a Christmas will still happen this year on Dec. 4, 11, and 18.