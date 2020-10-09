Pink mega bus supporting Amy Coney Barrett makes a pitstop at Liberty University

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A pink mega bus backing Amy Coney Barrett is heading to D.C. for next week’s Senate Judiciary confirmation hearing.

Organized by the conservative group Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee, the bus made a pitstop at Liberty University Friday.

“She’ll be facing the lion’s den of the Senate confirmation process, which is very difficult, and so we want to be there in support of her,” said Penny Young Nance, ceo and president of the group.

The difficult decision comes at a crucial time as the Supreme Court will decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Barrett’s confirmation would give the high court a conservative majority and could repeal Obamacare, which could overturn healthcare coverage for nearly 20 million Americans.

But the head of the mobile movement believes the nominee will be fair.

“A woman with seven children, one with special needs, has more interest than anyone to recognizing that we are really being fair and that we’re judging the law based on the Constitution,” Nance said.

Meanwhile, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine told 10 News Thursday he hopes Democrats pump the brakes on Barrett’s confirmation as Republicans rush to fill the vacancy.

“If they can rush it through so Judge Barrett can be on the card on November 10th when California verse Texas is argued, they believe that’s the insurance they need to take away insurance from tens of millions of people, including hundreds of thousands of Virginians," said Kaine.

If appointed, Barrett would be President Trump’s third appointment to the nation’s highest court.