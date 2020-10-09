What’s News Today: Operation Crash Reduction, harvest festival

The Lynchburg Fire Department is conducting ladder operations training today. The training includes removal of victims, access control points for ladders an use of specialized tools. The training will be conducted at River Ridge Mall. Because of large equipment, you’re urged to exercise caution if walking or driving there.

Traffic will be down to one lane on Memorial Avenue in Lynchburg, near Yeardley Avenue. Crews will be replacing poles in the area. Work will take place daily through Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee will hold a meet and greet in Lynchburg today. This is part of its “Women for Amy” bus tour, encouraging women to show support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The bus will be a Liberty University, near the Freedom Tower at noon.

Roanoke’s Task Force to Reduce Gun Violence will meet virtually today. The task force is working with other cities to help reduce potential gang violence. The meeting will be recorded and posted to YouTube.

The Highland County Hands and Harvest Festival kicks off today. There will be activities and entertainment throughout the county, including rocket launches, the Maple Syrup Trail, shopping and more. The festival runs through Sunday.

Galax Police and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up for Operation Crash Reduction. It emphasizes the importance of seat belt safety. In 2018, there were nearly 9,800 deaths due to people not wearing their seatbelts. From 2014 to 2018, October was the most dangerous month on Virginia roads.