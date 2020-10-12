Dog killed in crash involving 80 shelter dogs on I-81 in Roanoke County

A dog was killed in a crash that involved a van that was transporting 80 dogs from Texas to a no-kill shelter in Pennsylvania, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near the 136 mile-marker when a 2015 Honda Odyssey was going north in the left lane, and passed a 2017 Ram Utility Van in the right lane. Authorities then say the Honda lost control and hit the van, and both vehicles ran off the left side of the road and into the median before the van overturned.

A dog was killed in a crash on I-81 in Roanoke County that involved a van transporting 80 shelter dogs from Texas to a no-kill shelter in Pennsylvania (Fort Lewis Fire Dept.)

Police say all of the animals were taken to Town and Country Veterinary Clinic in Christiansburg after the accident, and one of the dogs died as a result of the crash. Staff members at the vet clinic say the dogs have been picked up and are back on the road as of Monday afternoon.

Leslie Ysuhuaylas, 31, of Plano, Texas, was driving the van, according to police. She was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

Pranav Desai, 32, of Acworth, Georgia was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. Police say he was charged with reckless driving.