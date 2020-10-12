Franklin County jail staff, inmates test positive for the coronavirus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is reporting new coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Sheriff Bill Overton announced that late last month, during a daily screening process, an inmate was quarantined and tested for COVID-19 after presenting sinus/allergy-like symptoms.

That person did indeed test positive, which prompted more testing throughout the jail.

Since then, other offenders, as well as Sheriff’s Office staff have tested positive.

Some inmates have been taken to the Western Virginia Regional Jail as it has a greater capacity to house offenders, while providing any necessary medical care and isolation from their healthy population, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Different arrangements are being made for new arrestees to reduce exposure.