67ºF

Local News

Virginia’s voter website is down on the last day of registration

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Virginia, Elections, Politics
Voting officials express the need for patience on election night
Voting officials express the need for patience on election night

Virginia’s voter website is down on the last day people have to register to vote.

According to a message on the department’s website, the problem is due to a network outage.

Below is the message found on the department’s website:

"Due to a network outage the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible.

Please check back later for your online voter registration or absentee needs.

  • If you would like to apply for voter registration now, you may fill out and print the paper application here
  • If you would like to apply to vote by mail now, you may fill out and print the paper application here

The outage also appears to be impacting the department of health’s coronavirus website and the DMV website.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: