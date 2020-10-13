Virginia’s voter website is down on the last day of registration

Virginia’s voter website is down on the last day people have to register to vote.

According to a message on the department’s website, the problem is due to a network outage.

This morning we were alerted by VITA that a fiber cut near the Commonwealth Enterprise Solutions Center was impacting data circuits and VPN connectivity for multiple agencies. This has affected the citizen portal along w/ registrar’s offices. — VA Dept of Elections (@vaELECT) October 13, 2020

Below is the message found on the department’s website:

"Due to a network outage the Citizen Portal is temporarily unavailable. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible. We are working with our network providers to restore service as quickly as possible.

Please check back later for your online voter registration or absentee needs.

If you would like to apply for voter registration now, you may fill out and print the paper application here

If you would like to apply to vote by mail now, you may fill out and print the paper application here″

The outage also appears to be impacting the department of health’s coronavirus website and the DMV website.