Have unused prescription drugs lying around? Here’s what you can do with them

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – You can help save lives and stop drug abuse by getting rid of your old, unused or unwanted prescription medications.

The Roanoke County Police Department and the Prevention Council of Roanoke County are encouraging people to participate in the 10th annual National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

Even if you don’t live in the Roanoke area, there are collection sites across the country where you can go.

Vape pens can also be turned in. However, needles will not be accepted.

Organizers said these medications often end up in the wrong hands, so it’s important for families and businesses to do their part by getting rid of them.

“Just leaving one pill, just one, in the hands of young people could lead to addiction," said Nancy Hans, the executive director of the Prevention Council of Roanoke County.

Below is a list of drop-off locations across the Roanoke Valley: