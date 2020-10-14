What’s News Today: mayoral debate, flu shots

Gleaning For The World will continue collecting supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Delta. The organization is most in need of nonperishable foods, snacks, paper products and cleaning supplies. You can drop off supplies today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke holds a mayoral debate today. Incumbent Mayor Sherman Lea and former Mayor David Bowers will face off, answering questions from club members. The meeting takes place at 12:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Rockbridge County High School will hold a Senior Class Car Parade today. This is part of the school’s Virtual Spirit Week. Seniors can decorate their cars in school colors and show their school pride. The parade starts at Tractor Supply and ends at the school at 2:30 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health holds a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic today. It’s available on a first-come, first-served basis. You’re asked to wear clothing that is loose around the arm. The vaccines will be given from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blacksburg High School.

James River High School will dedicate its new track today. There’s a brief celebration today at 3 p.m. where you’re encouraged to walk a lap. Social distancing will be observed.

Downtown Roanoke restaurant, Beamer’s 25, reopens today. The restaurant closed in March due to the pandemic. The restaurant says its ready to serve burgers, brews and more, while following social distancing guidelines.