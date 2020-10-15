30 parking spots open in downtown Roanoke for curbside pickup

ROANOKE, Va. – Grabbing takeout in downtown Roanoke, but nowhere to park?

Well, Roanoke City’s teamed up with PARK Roanoke to help you out.

There are now 16 locations — about 30 spots in total — throughout downtown that are designated for 15-minute curbside pickup.

Restaurants and businesses have opened back up since the start of the pandemic, so this will make it easier for them to get some customer turnover.

“This will just be another piece of our game plan to bring citizens back downtown," said Brian Mann, the enterprise administrator for PARK Roanoke.

The spots aren’t just for people getting food. If you are popping into a shop to pick up something, you can use one of these spots as well.

PARK Roanoke will start enforcing parking and giving out tickets on Monday, Oct. 19.