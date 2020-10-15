Former Danville teacher returning from NC to become Danville’s new superintendent

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Public Schools appointed its next superintendent during Thursday’s school board meeting.

Dr. Angela Hairston is Danville’s new superintendent. She has over 30 years of experience working in public education, but much of her earlier career was spent as a math teacher, assistant principal and principal at Danville Public Schools

Most recently, Hairston was the superintendent for Winston Salem/Forsyth Schools in North Carolina since 2019 and formerly served as superintendent in August, Georgia.

“I am honored to be selected as the next superintendent of Danville Public Schools,” said Hairston. "I am excited to have this opportunity to work collaboratively with the school board, staff and the community in Danville.

Her future colleagues believe she’ll be a good fit for the division.

“We welcome Dy. Hairston to Danville Public Schools. Her leadership and experience will be an asset to the division and community,” said Crystal Cobbs, chair of the Danville City School Board.

Hairston will start her new position on Dec. 1.