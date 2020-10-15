What’s News Today: Winter outlook, flu shots

Gleaning For The World will continue collecting supplies to help those impacted by Hurricane Delta. The organization is most in need of nonperishable foods, snacks, paper products and cleaning supplies. You can drop off supplies today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will announce its outlook for the winter. Forecasters will talk about expected, temperature, precipitation and drought conditions for December through February.

The Roanoke Regional Chamber will hold a candidate forum today. Those running for city council will take part and answer questions about issues impacting the regional business climate. Our own John Carlin is the moderator.

The Virginia Department of Health is holding a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic today. Preference will be given to those showing symptoms or known to have been in contact with someone with the virus. The clinic runs from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center in Buena Vista. In Craig County, there is a clinic starting at 4 p.m. at the Craig County Health Center. You do need to register to get a test.

The New River Health District holds a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic today. The flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis to those eight and older. The clinic runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Floyd County Recreation Center Ball Field.

The Virginia Board of Education will discuss amending its history and social science standards. The Commission on African American History Education is proposing changes, to make sure "every Virginia student develops a more comprehensive understanding of how the experiences and voices of African Americans shaped the state and nation. If approved, the board could move to the next step of the process in January, with new material being intro in 2022.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley is holding a nonprofit listening session this morning. Today’s session is focused on engagement and collaboration in a virtual setting.

The City of Danville holds a virtual town hall today, talking about a proposed casino. City leaders are looking for your feedback on what to invest in with money received if a casino comes to town. Voters will decide on election day whether to allow it to be built. The meeting runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Danville City’s school board will meet tonight. The superintendent is expected to present a plan to return to students to face-to-face instruction. Administrators have held information sessions with families at each school over the past several weeks to get their input about bringing students back into the classroom. The school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.