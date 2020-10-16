Calling all ‘Hocus Pocus’ fans: Here’s how to order the Sanderson Sisters-inspired drinks at Starbucks

Step aside, PSL... I’d like these Sanderson Sister drinks, please.

Thanks to these fan-crafted orders, you can now order drinks based off of these magically spooky “Hocus Pocus” sisters at Starbucks.

Amuck Amuck Amuck! We are trying the Hocus Pocus Starbucks drinks hack! pic.twitter.com/ATGMaP6oN6 — AJ Wolfe (@DisneyFoodBlog) September 23, 2020

Just remember: These aren’t official Starbucks drinks, so you can’t order these drinks by the name.

The drinks, named after each Sanderson Sister, resemble each witch based on color. To try them, you need to come prepared with the exact order.

Here is what to ask the barista for when you order:

Winifred Sanderson

A green tea frappuccino, add one pump of white mocha syrup and peppermint syrup with whipped cream and crushed strawberry inclusions on top.

Mary Sanderson

A strawberries and cream frappuccino, substitute the sweetener for white mocha syrup, strawberry purée on the bottom and top with extra strawberry inclusions and top with mocha drizzle.

Sarah Sanderson

A violet drink with extra berries, substitute the coconut milk for soy milk, double blended with ginger powder on top.