“Home for Good” project nears finish line

ROANOKE, Va. – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of rainy days and everything else 2020 has thrown our way, this year’s “Home for Good” project will wrap up later this month.

WSLS 10 has been working in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers to help a deserving family in our area become homeowners. The dedication for this year’s home will take place Friday, October 23.

This week, volunteers and Habitat staff have been working to put the finishing touches on the home, everything from extra paint to more caulk to make sure it’s perfect for homebuyer Courtney Warren and her family.

The journey to build Warren’s four-bedroom home started in December 2019 when crews cleared the lot on Moorman Avenue in Roanoke for the home. Work came to a halt in the spring of 2020 because of the pandemic.

“At the very beginning, we actually had to close the site down because we have a lot of sponsors that wanted to come out, and when we had stay at home orders, we couldn’t bring volunteers on site,” said Daria Chicosky, Habitat construction supervisor.

Since then, volunteers and sponsors have been able to safely return, and Chicosky said they have played a crucial role in keeping the build on schedule. She said Warren has been out at the site every step of the way.

“She’s built this house from the ground up, with her sisters, with her nephew, with her parents, with her aunts and uncles. Everyone’s come out full force on this,” Chicosky said.

Warren will get the keys to her new home during the October 23 home dedication.